Birthday: Mortl, 90th

Mrs. Shirlee M. Mortl of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday June 4. Her day started out with breakfast at Douglas Diner. Then it was on to one of her favorite things to do — play slots at Potawatomi Casino for the day. Upon returning to her apartment building's community room, she was greeted with a surprise birthday party with most of her family in attendance.

The former Shirlee Maki was born on June 4, 1932, in Laurium, Mich. She moved to Racine in 1953.

She was married to Joseph J. Mortl on March 7, 1953, in Iron River, Mich. He died on Jan. 23, 2007.

Mrs. Mortl was a homemaker raising five children and a stepson. She enjoyed taking her daily walks, and was in numerous run/walks and the Lighthouse Run for many years. Mrs. Mortl was very proud of being able to walk an average of four miles a day.

In 1978, Mrs. Mortl went to work at Warren Packaging, retiring in 1994 after 16 years of service. Mrs. Mortl enjoyed working and met many good friends. She said lunch dates with those friends were always enjoyable.

Mrs. Mortl enjoys every moment with her family and loves all the hugs and kisses she can get.

She has five children: Wendy (Tony) Herrera, Darleen Mortl (Dan Tennessen), Linda Quella (Jerry Bell) and Jussina Mortl, all of Racine; and the late Rocky Mortl. Mrs. Mortl has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

