 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday: Mortl, 90th

  • 0
Shirlee Mortl

Mortl

Mrs. Shirlee M. Mortl of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday June 4. Her day started out with breakfast at Douglas Diner. Then it was on to one of her favorite things to do — play slots at Potawatomi Casino for the day. Upon returning to her apartment building's community room, she was greeted with a surprise birthday party with most of her family in attendance.

The former Shirlee Maki was born on June 4, 1932, in Laurium, Mich. She moved to Racine in 1953.

She was married to Joseph J. Mortl on March 7, 1953, in Iron River, Mich. He died on Jan. 23, 2007.

Mrs. Mortl was a homemaker raising five children and a stepson. She enjoyed taking her daily walks, and was in numerous run/walks and the Lighthouse Run for many years. Mrs. Mortl was very proud of being able to walk an average of four miles a day.

In 1978, Mrs. Mortl went to work at Warren Packaging, retiring in 1994 after 16 years of service. Mrs. Mortl enjoyed working and met many good friends. She said lunch dates with those friends were always enjoyable.

People are also reading…

Mrs. Mortl enjoys every moment with her family and loves all the hugs and kisses she can get.

She has five children: Wendy (Tony) Herrera, Darleen Mortl (Dan Tennessen), Linda Quella (Jerry Bell) and  Jussina Mortl, all of Racine; and the late Rocky Mortl. Mrs. Mortl has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Wray, 101st

Birthday: Wray, 101st

Mrs. Ada Wray of Racine will celebrate her 101st birthday at home with five generations of family.

Birthday: Roshar, 101st

Birthday: Roshar, 101st

Mrs. Charlotte Roshar of Racine will celebrate her 101st birthday with family, her many friends and neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News