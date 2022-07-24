 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Montelongo, 90th

Angel Montelongo Sr.

Montelongo

Montelongo, 90th

Angel Montelongo Sr. of Racine celebrated his 90th birthday with his family.

He was born on July 2, 1932, in Coahuila, Mexico, and has been a resident of Racine since 1953.

Montelongo and the former Irma Martinez were married on Dec. 29, 1956, in Racine.

She died on June 30, 2018.

Montelongo was employed at Racine Steel Castings for 45 years and Walmart for 15 years.

He enjoys playing slot machines, buying scratch-off tickets and watching/listening to Chicago Cubs baseball games.

Montelongo is a member of Cristo Rey/St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He has two children: Juanita E. Rodriguez and Angel Jr., both of Racine. He has five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

