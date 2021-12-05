 Skip to main content
Birthday: Mollerskov, 100th

  • 0
Betty Mollerskov

Mollerskov

Mrs. Betty F. Mollerskov of Lakeshore at Siena will celebrate her 100th birthday with family.

The former Betty F. Hansen was born on Dec. 10, 1921, in Racine.

She was married to John Mollerskov on Sept. 18, 1948, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He died on Nov. 21, 1997.

Mrs. Mollerskov was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. After retirement she served as an office worker for the Danish American Home.

Mrs. Mollerskov was a longtime member of the Danish Sisterhood and VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining others.

Mrs. Mollerskov is a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church.

She has one son, Alan (Mary Poetschke-Mollerskov) of Racine, and two grandchildren.

