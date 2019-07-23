Dominic A. Minneti of 3013 Dwight St. will celebrate his 90th birthday today with friends and family from all over the country during a party at his daughter's house.
Minneti was born on July 25, 1929, in Racine.
He was married to Gail Homan on April 23, 1955, at St. John Nepomuk Church. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in April.
Minneti served his country on the front lines during the Korean War with the First Cavalry Division from 1951 to 1953. He was one of the veterans who went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2017.
Minneti had his own landscaping company and then worked for more than 30 years at J.I. Case Co., retiring in 1989.
He enjoys playing chess which he learned at the Racine Community Center, reading the newspaper every day, estate sales, making fires in his fireplace, and relaxing with his wife and their two cats (Pumkin and Milo).
Minneti liked to golf and participated in several golf leagues. He coached Little League for his son Mike's basketball and baseball teams, and was an Indian guide with his son Mark at Camp Anokijig.
Minneti works out twice a week at the YMCA and is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
He and his wife have four children: Lisa Minneti of Fox Point, Lori Minneti of Mount Pleasant, Mike Minneti of Racine and the late Mark Minneti.
