Birthday: Micnovicz, 90th

Mrs. Patricia Micnovicz of Oak Creek celebrated her 90th birthday Dec. 28 with friends and family at Auberry House in Oak Creek.

The former Patricia Essmus was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in Racine.

She was married to Edward Micnovicz on Sept. 17, 1949, in Racine. He died Dec. 16, 2016.

Her hobbies and interests have included sewing, reading and bowling.

Mrs. Micnovicz has two children: Tom (Debi) of Racine, and Terri (Tom) Garcia of Rio Rancho, N.M. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

