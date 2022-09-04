Birthday: McGuire, 95th

McGuire, 95th

Mrs. Judy McGuire of St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia celebrated her 95th birthday Sept. 3 during a family dinner at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The former Judy Trentadue was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in Racine.

She was married to John McGuire on June 2, 1956, in St. Rose Catholic Church. He died on June 10, 2001.

Mrs. McGuire was employed by First National Bank and North Shore Savings. She found her true calling working at Eitel’s Clothing Store and still loves to accessorize.

Mrs. McGuire loves dancing, music and fashion. She is a member of the Vittoria Colonna women’s group at Roma Lodge. Mrs. McGuire is a great cook and enjoyed making her famous spaghetti dinners for friends, family and even John’s basketball teams.

She is a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Mrs. McGuire has four children: Mike (Jill) of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Tom of Auburn, Calif.; Beth of Chicago; and Cathy of Greendale. She has nine grandchildren.