McDonald, 100th

Mrs. Lois McDonald of Racine will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 13.

The former Lois Bute was born on Aug. 13, 1922, in Aurora, Neb. She has resided in Racine since 2013.

Lois was married to Howard McDonald on Nov. 23, 1944, in Lincoln, Neb. He died in 2013.

Mrs. McDonald was formerly employed as a registered nurse.

She has three children: Gerald (Angela) of Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Merlin of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Maureen (Dennis) Glynn of Kenosha.