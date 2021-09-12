Birthday: Martin, 90th

Mrs. Sylvia Ann Martin of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during dinner with family at Mike & Angelos.

The former Sylvia Ann Jacobs was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Conrad Raymond Martin on Feb. 3, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He died on Nov. 4, 2017.

Mrs. Martin devoted her life to caring for her family.

She has four children: Gary (Lisa Young) of Union Grove; Lynn (Jim) Filipek of Franklin; Steve (Carol) of Salem; and Thom (Sherry) of Racine. Mrs. Martin has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

