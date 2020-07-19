Birthday: Martin, 100th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martin, 100th

Racine Dominican Sister Rita Martin (Louis Mary) will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, July 25, at the Siena Center.

Martin was born on July 25, 1920, in Fowler, Mich.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from Webster College in St. Louis, Mo.

Martin taught elementary grades in schools around Wisconsin and Michigan for more than 30 years, including St. Rita, Holy Trinity and St. Mary in Racine, where she also served as principal. She then served in pastoral ministry and human resources at Boysville in Clinton, Mich.

Since 1999, Martin has lived at Siena Center in Racine, the Dominican motherhouse, volunteering in the Senior Companion Program and serving her community in various ways. Last year, Martin celebrated her 75th jubilee as a Racine Dominican sister.

She enjoys painting and playing the piano.

