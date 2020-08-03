Birthday: Luedtke, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard H. Luedtke of 3217 Southwood Drive, Mount Pleasant, celebrated his 90th birthday during a party at home with family and friends.

Luedtke was born on Aug. 1, 1930, in Racine.

He served with the 103rd Field Artillery Regiment in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged in 1953.

Luedtke married Sandra Lee on May 28, 1984, at Bethel Tabernacle Church.

He was employed by American Motors Corp. in Kenosha for 46 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1994.

Luedtke enjoys reading the newspaper and working puzzles. He is a former member of Bethel Tabernacle Church.

Luedtke has five step-children: Dale Celmer, Steven Celmer and Renee Celmer Solis, all of Racine; Lynne (Don) Pearlman Ahles of San Diego, Calif.; and Jamie (Don) Lange of Missoula, Mont. He has 12 step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

