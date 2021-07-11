Birthday: Ludwig, 90th

Ralph Ludwig of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday during a family dinner on July 17.

Ludwig was born on July 14, 1931, in Kenosha and moved to Racine in February of 1956.

He married Mary Lutkus on Sept. 16, 1961, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Ludwig was employed by Twin Disc Inc. from January 1960 to May 1962. He then worked for SC Johnson from May 1962 to July 1989.

Ludwig was a driver for the American Red Cross and likes to play cards. He used to enjoy curling and golfing. He is an avid Green Bay Packers fan and had Packer tickets for 50 years.

Ludwig has traveled through all 50 states and visited many countries. He is a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Ludwig, a Korean War veteran, went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight with his son.

He and his wife have three children: Mark of Milwaukee; Lisa Ambroziak of Tuscon, Ariz.; and Terri (John) Stephan of Milwaukee. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

