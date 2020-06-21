Birthday: Lossman, 95th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Laura Lossman of Union Grove celebrated her 95th birthday quietly with her family.

Lossman was born on June 26, 1926, in Kenosha County.

She was married to Floyd Lossman on Aug. 31, 1946. It was the same day as her parent's 25th wedding anniversary. Floyd died in 2009.

Mrs. Lossman moved to Racine after World War II.

She was employed by John Oster Manufacturing Co., was a school bus driver for Union Grove area schools and then worked for Graham Public Library in Union Grove.

Mrs. Lossman has been a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 171 Union Grove for more than 35 years and was president for seven years. She was a volunteer for the Union Grove Area Food Bank for over 35 years and enjoys sewing, gardening, cooking and baking. Mrs. Lossman loves to shop at thrift stores and rummage sales, and spending time with her dog, Sugar

Mrs. Lossman is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove.

She has three children: Sandyll Mannix (Richard Arfsten) of Burlington; Douglas Sr. (Cheryl) of Kansasville, and Laurel (Joseph) Starosta of Muskego. Mrs. Lossman has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

