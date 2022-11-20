 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Lewis, 90th

Betty Lewis

Lewis

Mrs. Betty Lewis of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 90th birthday in October with family and friends at The Dish. People came from as far as New York to celebrate and honor her as the matriarch of the family.

The former Betty Bisser was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Cudahy. She came to the Racine area in the mid-1960s.

Betty was married to Robert Lewis on March 2, 1957, at her home. He died on Nov. 8, 2017.

Mrs. Lewis, a homemaker, was employed part time by Younkers and Prange’s.

She enjoys working in her garden, reading a book and enjoying time with family.

Mrs. Lewis is a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

She has five children: Linda Lewis of Racine; Paula (Guy) Breese of Green Bay; Mary Lewis (Tom) of Hartland; Virginia (Todd) Schuh of Caledonia; and Roberta Lewis of Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Lewis has 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

