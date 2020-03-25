Birthday: Lenzke, 90th

Richard "Dick" Lenzke Sr. of 2101 Hayes Ave. will celebrate his 90th birthday with family and friends at a by invitation luncheon in his honor at a later date.

Lenzke was born on April 1, 1930, in Racine.

He was married to Ethel Mae Mason on Aug. 6, 1949, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where he is a member.

She died on Jan. 23, 2016.

Lenzke retired from the Racine Unified School District as a custodian at Mitchell Junior High School after 30 years on Feb. 15, 1990. In addition to his regular duties, Lenzke trained 345 new school custodians for the district.

He is a lifelong Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Throughout his years for the school district, Lenzke followed the students from Mitchell Junior High School who participated in team sports. He would occasionally play poker with his teacher friends and they were rumored to have a beer or two. Every year, Lenzke had a standing bet with his wife Ethel on who would win the Park vs. Horlick football game. He was a Horlick alumnus and she from Park.

When they retired, Lenzke and his wife took many bus trips around the United States and when they were home they cared for her flower garden.