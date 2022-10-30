Birthday: Lenart, 102nd

Mrs. Jeanette Lenart of Sturtevant celebrated her 102nd birthday quietly with a ride to see the fall leaves and a dinner of filet, roasted potatoes and homemade apple pie.

The former Jeanette Eschmann was born on Oct. 20, 1920, in Sturtevant.

She was married to John Lenart on Jan. 25, 1947, at Grace Baptist Church in Racine. He died on March 24, 1981.

Mrs. Lenart was employed by Belle City Savings and Loan, which later merged with First Federal Savings. She finally retired from Associated Bank in the 1980s.

Mrs Lenart enjoys reading James Patterson books, working crossword puzzle, playing bingo and sheepshead and monthly gatherings with family for royal rummy.

Mrs. Lenart is a member of Grace Church.

She has two children: Richard (Lori) of Madison and Judy Lenart of Sturtevant. She is very fond of her 11 “granddogs,” including Remington and Scout.