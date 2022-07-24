Birthday: Lehner, 90th

Lehner, 95th

Lawrence Lehner of Franksville celebrated his 90th birthday June 25 with his immediate family and close friends on the farm at home.

Lehner was born on June 28, 1932, in Racine. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.

Lehner was married to Marilyn Vash on Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She died on Feb. 19, 2021.

In 1955, Lehner started his career as a carpenter apprentice with Nielsen Home Builders. In 1958, he took a position with Korndoerfer Construction Co. and became vice president in 1972. He was involved in many large building projects in the Racine and Milwaukee area including banks, schools, hotels, hospitals and office buildings. Lehner also held the position of project manager on several of those building sites. He was employed by Korndoerfer for about 34 years, then took a position with Scherrer Construction in Burlington, retiring in 1995.

Lehner is past president of the Tri-County Contractors Association and served on its Board of Directors. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Lehner built three homes that he raised his family in with his loving wife of 69 years.

Lehner is a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia and loves building puzzles, working in the yard and watching the wildlife on his farm.

He has six children: Joyce (Dave) Sieker of Racine; Larry (Karen) of Neenah; Tom (Linda) of Loveland, Colo.; Don (Vicki) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Karen (Les) Szabo of Franksville; and David (Cathy) of Appleton. Lehner has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.