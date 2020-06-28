Birthday: Last, 90th
Birthday: Last, 90th

June Last

Last

Mrs. June Last of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 90th birthday June 25 at home with family.

The former June Harmann was born on June 25, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Hugh Last on Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He died on April 17, 2019.

Mrs. Last was a secretary at Racine Hydraulics, a stay-at-home mother for 12 years and retired from Porters of Racine in 1987.

She volunteered at Wheaton-Franciscan All Saints Hospital and for Meals on Wheels, and enjoys cooking, baking, reading, playing Yahtzee and spending time with family.

Mrs. Last is a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

She has four children: Ellen Martin of Vancouver, Wash.; Scott of Racine; Jodi (Dan) Fiore of Racine; and Carrie (Steve) Pilot of Plain City, Utah. Mrs. Last has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

