Birthday: Larson, 90th

Philip A. Larson of Burlington will celebrate his 90th birthday with family and friends at a later date.

Larson was born on April 14, 1930, in Burlington.

He was married to Romayne Kessler on Jan. 27, 1951, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Burlington. The couple have been married for 69 years.

Larson was a police officer in Burlington. He then was employed by Sears in Burlington and Southridge, retiring in 1985.

Larson studied horology at MATC, opened Fox River Clock Shop and worked as a master clock smith for 30 years, retiring in 2015.

Larson enjoys fishing, playing cribbage, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

He is a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Larson has five children: Peggy (Dennis) Kelly, Julee (Peter) Scherrer and Kathy (David) Spiegelhoff, all of Burlington; Jo Poudrier of West Salem; and the late Scott Larson.

Larson has 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

