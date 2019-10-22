Ed Langlois of 5215 Douglas Ave. celebrated his 100th birthday Oct. 20 with family and Oct. 21 with friends at The Parkview Senior Apartments.
Langlois was born on Oct. 21, 1919, in Racine.
He was married to Mavis Caspers on Sept. 23, 1942, at Fort Lee, Va. She died on June 19, 2000.
Langlois, a World War II U.S. Army veteran, was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 24 years, retiring on Feb. 1, 1982.
He is a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church and is past present of the Kiwanis Golden K Club. Langlois bowled in two leagues and was an usher at St. John Nepomuk Church.
He has two children: Dennis (Diane) of Wiggens, Miss., and Robert (Patti) of Racine. Langlois has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
