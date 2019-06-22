{{featured_button_text}}
Mrs. Helen S. Lamberty of 1216 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, celebrated her 90th birthday July 7 during a picnic in her honor at her son's home.

The former Helen S. Johnson (Kvalheim in Norway) was born on July 8, 1929, in Racine.

She was married to Francis M. Lamberty on Nov. 29, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He died on Feb. 8, 2001.

Mrs. Lamberty was employed as a school food service worker for 20 years before retiring in 1989.

She enjoys sewing (including intricate doll clothes) and crocheting lap blankets for nursing and VA homes, and newborn baby hats. Mrs. Lamberty also likes going to casinos, playing bingo and Dominoes, working jigsaw puzzles, attending plays and musicals with senior groups, driving vacations and trips to Alaska.

Her voice when reading to children led to a love of reading that has been passed on to generations. Mrs. Lamberty's family said she has a contagious laugh and is a wonderful mother who sacrificed a lot to raise a family. They appreciate and love her for that.

Mrs. Lamberty has six children: Ron, Gary, Linda Toft, Judy Kuchera and Sharon (Bill) Sliker, all of Racine; and Rick (Sandy) of Kissimmee, Fla. Mrs. Lamberty has 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

