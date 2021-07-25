Birthday: Krizmanich, 90th

George Krizmanich of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday during a family celebration at Infusino's.

Krizmanich was born on July 25, 1931, in Racine.

He was married to Patricia Andersen on May 16, 1959, in Michigan. She died on May 19, 2018.

Krizmanich was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. for more than 30 years, retiring in 1990.

He is a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church and the Croatian Fraternal Union.

Krizmanich used to enjoy bowling, golfing and attending concerts, as well as the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling to Myrtle Beach with his friends to golf and he also loved Hawaii. Krizmanich really enjoyed traveling with his good friend, Cal, to Australia.

He has three children: Brian Krizmanich, Lori Welsh and Lisa Yankech, all of Racine. Krizmanich has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

