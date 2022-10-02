Birthday: Kozenski, 100th

Anthony “Tony” Kozenski of Racine celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends during an open house in his honor at the Johnson Park clubhouse.

Kozenski was born on Sept. 28, 1922, in Racine.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1945 as an airplane mechanic.

Kozenski was married to Mary Auterman on Sept. 13, 1952, at St. John Nepomuk Church, where he has been a lifelong member. She died on Aug. 26, 2017.

Kozenski was employed by the City of Racine golf courses from 1946 to 1985.

He was a member of the Commercial Golf League for 61 years.

Kozenski’s hobbies include watercolor painting, playing the piano, golfing, woodworking and carpentry.

He has six children: Mary (Robert) Mainland of Tampa, Fla.; Catherine (Laurent) Hayoz of Geneva, Switzerland; and Theresa (Mustafa) Yundem, Julia (Gregory) Peyton, Stephen (Ann) and Matthew (Laura), all of Racine. Kozenski has nine grandchildren.