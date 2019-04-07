Try 3 months for $3
Mrs. Margaret Kovach of 10307 Spring St. celebrated her 95th birthday March 21 at a dinner in her honor at Olive Garden Italian Restaurant.

The former Margaret Sakach was born on March 23, 1924, in Racine.

She was married to John Kovach on Sept. 5, 1942, at Hungarian Reformed Church.

He died on July 1, 1995.

Mrs. Kovach was employed by Franks Pure Food (Franks Kraut) for 35 years, retiring when they closed in 1986.

She is a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a former member of First Reformed Church.

Mrs. Kovach had four children: Skip (Mary) of Union Grove; Catherine Kovach Sturtevant; the late William Kovach, and the late Stephen Kovach. She has four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

