Birthday: Kortendick, 90th

Mrs. Barbara Kortendick of Sturtevant will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends.

The former Barbara Williams, was born on March 25, 1932, in Racine.

She was married to James Kortendick on June 11, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He died on Feb. 16, 2009.

After her children were all in school, Mrs. Kortendick worked as the St. Sebastian School cook. After her youngest child graduated from grade school, she went back to school to be a nurse and worked in the St. Mary's Emergency Room.

Mrs. Kortendick is affiliated with St. Sebastian and St. Lucy Catholic churches. She volunteered with Our Lady's Rosary Makers, St. Lucy Rosary Makers, Marian Center and for St. Sebastian funeral lunches. Mrs. Kortendick led the rosary at Lincoln Lutheran Home & Home Harbor, and makes rosaries for the missions. She is a member of the Catholic Women's Club, Sturtevant Seniors, Pro-Life Wisconsin and American Life League.

Mrs. Kortendick's hobbies include sewing, quilting, and playing games and sheepshead.

She is the mother of seven children: Patrick (Patty) of Sturtevant; Mary Jane (Jerry) Andersen of Caledonia; Shelly (Jerry) Gavin of Kaukauna; Nancy (Bob) Garbo of Azle, Texas; Carol (Les Paur) of Delavan; Ann (Bill) Wehnert of Mount Pleasant; and the late Judith Rose Kortendick. Mrs. Kortendick has 23 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (with three more on the way).

