Birthday: Knotek, 90th

Valerian M. "Jerry" Knotek of Racine celebrated his 90th birthday Dec. 17 with celebratory cupcakes and singing at his home.

Knotek was born the youngest of 13 children on Dec. 17, 1930, in Racine.

He was married to Rita Mae Roth on Aug. 1, 1959, in St. Edward Catholic Church.

Knotek was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. as a lithographer for almost 40 years and was an active union member.

He has been affiliated with St. Edward, Holy Name and St. John Nepomuk Catholic churches.

Knotek always freely volunteered at the churches where his family were parishioners. He was on committees, ushered and was a reader. Knotek also volunteered at the free weekly meal program at St. Rose Church and was a blood donor for the Southeastern Wisconsin Blood Center for 20 years.

He has always exhibited a quiet, strong faith, and a stable commitment to his family and home life.

Knotek and his wife have four children: Gregory, Margaret and Catherine, all of Racine; and Ken (Lisa) of Milwaukee. Knotek has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is described by his children as having "sparkling blues eyes, a quick smile, easy laugh and positive words." And he is his daughter Cathy's number one sweet treat tester.

