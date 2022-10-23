 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Knop, 100th

Violet Knop

Knop

Mrs. Violet Knop of Sturtevant celebrated her 100th birthday with close family in Racine.

The former Violet Sleeman was born on Oct. 9, 1922, in Racine.

She was married to Donald Knop on April 11, 1942, at First Methodist Church.

Mrs. Knop was employed by The Tannery and Western Publishing Co. Inc.

She enjoyed visiting Rome, Wis., where she and her husband had a house.

Mrs. Knop enjoys crafting handmade dolls and is a member of First Methodist Church.

She had three children: Robert (Diane) of Union Grove; Donna (Tommy) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and the late Sharon Swartout. Mrs. Knop has eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

