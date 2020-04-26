Birthday: Kis, 90th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Vondell "Vonnie" Kis of Racine will observe her 90th birthday May 8. A celebration will be held at a later date.

The former Vondell Hills was born on May 8, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Norbert J. Kis on April 25, 1953, at Holy Name Catholic Church. He died on Jan. 19, 1995.

Mrs. Kis was a proud graduate of Marquette University. She was a substitute teacher for a short time and then devoted herself to raising her eight children.

Mrs. Kis worked many hours at Schulte Elementary School processing books for the school library. She loves playing cards and going to the casino. In addition, she was an avid Marquette, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan.

Mrs. Kis is a member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

Her children are: Karen (Dale) Weber of Mount Pleasant; Barbara (Matt) Uselman of Madison; Sandra Linskens and Amy (Mark) Stueckroth of Brookfield; Brian (Sheila) of Nekoosa; Holly Brown and Tom Kis of Racine; and Anne (Dave) Simson of Lisbon. Mrs. Kis has 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

