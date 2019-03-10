Mrs. Irene King of Enterprise, Miss. (formerly of Racine), celebrated her 90th birthday Jan. 19 with family and friends at the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian, Miss.
The former Irene Cotton was born on Jan. 17, 1929, in Enterprise.
Irene was married to Spencer King on March 30, 1948, in Enterprise. They moved to Racine in the early 1950s.
As a devoted and dedicated homemaker, Mrs. King helped raise her children and also played an important role in assisting with raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For many years she was also a childcare provider in her home for numerous other children.
While in Racine, Mrs. King united with St. Paul Baptist Church and later joined Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church were she was an active member serving in the choir and as a pastor's aide president. Mrs. King and her husband relocated back to their hometown of Enterprise in 2000 and reunited with New Fellowship Church. She is an active member of the mother board and senior advisor to the pastor.
Mrs. King's husband died on Oct. 3, 2005.
Mrs. King enjoys gardening, traveling and shopping. Most of all she enjoys being with her family and friends. She is outspoken and has a unique gift of humor with the ability to make anyone laugh and smile.
Mrs. King had 13 children: Mary King, Rosie Carothers and Ben of Racine; Elliott of Memphis, Tenn.; Vivian King and Wendy King of Enterprise; Carliss of Kenosha; Armond (Denita) of Alpharetta, Ga.; Tracy King of Killeen, Texas; and the late Dorthy King, Minnie King, Mark King and Spencer King Jr. Mrs. King has 22 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
