Birthday: King, 90th

Mr. Jean King celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday with a family cookout.

Mr. King was born in Racine on Sept. 17, 1930. He married the late Nancy Stommel-King where they shared six children together: Debra Kunz, Sandy Schovain, Barbara Brahm, Mike King, Katie Hossalla and Sue Stommel.

Mr. King enjoys fishing, feeding birds in his yard, playing Cribbage, going to breakfast and spending time with his family and friends. He is a member at St. Lucy's Church and was a former employee of Western Printing.

Mr. King has 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

