Birthday: King, 100th

Mrs. Ruth King of Racine will celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 29. Family and friends brought her birthday wishes in a parade drive-by Jan. 30.

The former Ruth Keenan was born on Jan. 29, 1921, in Racine.

She was married to Robert King on June 24, 1950, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He died on Sept. 25, 2003.

Mrs. King was employed by Hamilton Beach Co. and was a housekeeper for student nurses at the Christmas House.

She loved to play cards, read, work in her yard and knit. Mrs. King was also a food bank volunteer for 20 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0