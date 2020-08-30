Birthday: Kimberlain, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Beverly Kimberlain of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday during a drive-by visit Sept. 6 at Ridgewood Care Center.

The former Beverly Rieman was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Robert Kimberlain on May 24, 1952, in Racine. He died in October of 2013.

Mrs. Kimberlain was a bookkeeper for Kimberlain Trucking.

She is a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she volunteered for many activities including funeral lunches, historian, and organized the confirmation photos and created a booklet of all the confirmands throughout the years. Mrs. Kimberlain also enjoyed volunteering at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Store. She is a lifetime member of the Racine Jaycee Chapter, and enjoyed crafting and making decorations for family and friends.

Mrs. Kimberlain and her husband enjoyed square dancing and traveling throughout the United States. They also enjoyed trips to Europe and went on a cruise through the Panama Canal.

Mrs. Kimberlain has three children: Susan (Clyde) Allen of Pleasant Prairie; Robert (Analiza) of Newburgh, Ind.; and Ronald (Julie) of Mount Pleasant. She has seven grandchildren.

