 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Kimberlain, 90th
0 comments

Birthday: Kimberlain, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly Kimberlain

Kimberlain

Mrs. Beverly Kimberlain of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday during a drive-by visit Sept. 6 at Ridgewood Care Center.

The former Beverly Rieman was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Robert Kimberlain on May 24, 1952, in Racine. He died in October of 2013.

Mrs. Kimberlain was a bookkeeper for Kimberlain Trucking.

She is a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she volunteered for many activities including funeral lunches, historian, and organized the confirmation photos and created a booklet of all the confirmands throughout the years. Mrs. Kimberlain also enjoyed volunteering at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Store. She is a lifetime member of the Racine Jaycee Chapter,  and enjoyed crafting and making decorations for family and friends.

Mrs. Kimberlain and her husband enjoyed square dancing and traveling throughout the United States. They also enjoyed trips to Europe and went on a cruise through the Panama Canal.

Mrs. Kimberlain has three children: Susan (Clyde) Allen of Pleasant Prairie; Robert (Analiza) of Newburgh, Ind.; and Ronald (Julie) of Mount Pleasant. She has seven grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Weidner, 90th
Birthdays

Birthday: Weidner, 90th

Mrs. Shirley Weidner of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 3 and 5 by spending time with family at a cookout and catching up with t…

Birthday: Weidner, 90th
Birthdays

Birthday: Weidner, 90th

Mrs. Shirley Weidner of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 3 and 5 by spending time with family at a cookout and catching up with t…

Birthday: Luedtke, 90th
Birthdays

Birthday: Luedtke, 90th

Richard H. Luedtke of 3217 Southwood Drive, Mount Pleasant, celebrated his 90th birthday Aug. 1 during a party at home with family and friends.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News