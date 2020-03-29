Birthday: Keller, 90th

Mrs. Patricia C. Keller of 5209 Emstan Hills Road will celebrate her 90th birthday with her family at a later date.

The former Patricia C. Clemens was born on March 17, 1930, in Racine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was married to Henry E. Keller on Sept. 16, 1950, in Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He died on Oct. 2, 2013.

Over the years Mrs. Keller has enjoyed knitting afghans for family and friends.

She is a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Keller has three children: David (Dawn) and Brian (Denise) of Racine, and Roxanne (Thomas) Kaminiski of Franksville. She has 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0