Birthday: Keller, 90th
Birthday: Keller, 90th

Patricia Keller

Keller

Mrs. Patricia C. Keller of 5209 Emstan Hills Road will celebrate her 90th birthday with her family at a later date.

The former Patricia C. Clemens was born on March 17, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Henry E. Keller on Sept. 16, 1950, in Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He died on Oct. 2, 2013.

Over the years Mrs. Keller has enjoyed knitting afghans for family and friends.

She is a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Keller has three children: David (Dawn) and Brian (Denise) of Racine, and Roxanne (Thomas) Kaminiski of Franksville. She has 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

