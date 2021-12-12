Birthday: Kaydo, 90th

Mrs. Elaine Kaydo of Racine and Fort Myers, Fla., celebrated her 90th birthday Nov. 20. She and her twin sister, Jayne Mackey of Kenosha, and family celebrated at Hob Nob Restaurant in Somers.

The former Elaine Luhn was born on Nov. 20, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Joseph Kaydo, on Dec. 31, 1949, at Atonement Lutheran Church. He died on Feb. 16, 2017.

Mrs. Kaydo taught elementary school for the Racine Unified School District for 21 years before retiring in 1990.

She and her husband lived in Florida for 31 years, returning to Racine each summer.

Mrs. Kaydo enjoyed entertaining when cast in two local plays, variety shows, and tap and line dancing in Florida. She continues to enjoy playing bocci, golf and cards with friends in both Florida and Racine.

Mrs. Kaydo has three children: Kris Lowden and Keith (Carol) of Racine, and Kathy (Ron) Lenz of Boulder, Colo. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

