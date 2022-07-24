Birthday: Karkow, 95th

Karkow, 95th

Mrs. Eloise V. Karkow of Racine celebrated her 95th birthday with family and residents of St Monica’s Senior Living community.

The former Eloise Gallo was born on July 21, 1927, in Racine.

She was married to Donald E. Karkow on June 20, 1953, in St Patrick’s Catholic Church. He died on Jan. 22, 2013.

Mrs. Karkow was employed by the Iroquois Foundry office until raising a family. She then worked part time for 29 years in the office of N. Christensen & Son Realty.

Mrs. Karkow was a volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital and is a past member of the Soroptimist Club of Professional Women. She enjoys watching classic movies. Mrs. Karkow acted in several mid-1940’s Horlick High School plays, followed by the Racine Theatre Guild.

She is a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Mrs. Karkow has three children: Dr. Mary Karkow of Brookfield; Jim (Shirley) of Holly Springs, N.C.; and Tom (Janet) of Racine. Mrs. Karkow has three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.