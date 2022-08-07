Birthday: Kamakian, 90th

Kamakian, 90th

Charles “Chuck” Kamakian of Caledonia will celebrate his 90th birthday Aug. 16. A family celebration will take place at a later date.

Kamakian was born on Aug. 16, 1932, to Armenian parents that spoke their native language in the household. He didn’t speak English until entering school.

Kamakian graduated from Horlick High School in 1952. In later years he received their Graduate of Distinction Award.

Kamakian served in the U.S. Army for two years.

He retired from banking at North Shore Bank after 32 years.

Kamakian is an avid outdoorsman and spent many seasons hunting and fishing at his mobile home in Genoa.

Kamakian served his community in various roles. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion, Ducks Unlimited, Caledonia Board of Review, Northside Business Men, Salmon Unlimited and volunteered for the Horlick golf outing. He is an active member of the Caledonia Conservancy.

Kamakian has been married to his wife Carol for 30 years and they have a combined family of five.