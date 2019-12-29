Birthday: Jensen, 90th

Mrs. Lorraine M. Jensen of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 90th birthday during dinner with family, and cake and ice cream at home with family and friends.
The former Lorraine M. Braun was born on Jan. 1, 1930, in Racine. She was born a twin on an early New Year's Day morning. The midwife delivered her twin brother first but then passed out so Lorraine's father had to deliver her.
Lorraine was married to Robert Jensen on May 22, 1948, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. They met while rollerskating. He died Sept. 15, 2000.
Mrs. Jensen was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc., retiring in the early 1990s.
She used to enjoy rollerskating, bowling, traveling, camping and attending Lakeview Senior Center.
Mrs. Jensen is a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kenosha.
She had eight children: Jacci (Barry) of Cambria, England; June (Bob) of Orlando, Fla.; and Jerry (Anita), John (Bertina), Jane (John) and Jay (Michele), all of Racine; and the late Joe (the late Donna) and the late Jim Jensen. Mrs. Jensen has 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.