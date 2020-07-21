Birthday: Jensen, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Betty Jane Jensen of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday July 26 with family.

The former Betty Jane Andersen was born on July 26, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Kenneth Jensen on Sept. 9, 1950, in Racine. He died on July 24, 2003.

Mrs. Jensen was employed as a senior center director at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, retiring in 2015. She also worked at Goldblatt's Dept. Store as a sales associate, as a day care provider and at the Taylor Avenue Bakery for her parents as a cake decorator and store clerk.

Mrs. Jensen has been a lifelong reader, loves children and enjoys cooking and baking, especially her pumpkin bread. She also enjoys keeping in contact with her friends and family by cards, phone and now FaceTime.

Mrs. Jensen has four children: Kent of Racine; Kevin (Karen) of Madison; Kim (David) of Stoughton; and Kaj (Mary) of Franklin. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0