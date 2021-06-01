Birthday: Jensen, 90th

Mrs. Rita Marie Jensen of Mount Pleasant joyfully celebrated her 90th birthday with immediate family and friends during a picnic at her family's summer cottage on Bohners Lake in the Town of Burlington.

The former Rita Knosgaard was born on June 5, 1931, in Racine.

She married Kenneth Jensen on Sept. 15, 1950, whom she met at The Danish Brotherhood. Ken was the president and owner of Bert Jensen & Sons Sheet Metal. Both bonded over their lifelong residency in Racine and pride of their 100% Danish heritage. In their retirement, the couple traveled to their home in Mesa, Ariz., where they shared life's simple pleasures like happy hour, golf and sunbathing, with a new circle of treasured friends. Ken died on April 12, 2014.

Mrs. Jensen enjoys entertaining, gardening, knitting afghans and "foosiers" (the Danish term for slippers) and baking her favorite Danish recipes. She is an accomplished cook and has an irrepressible sweet tooth. Always the social butterfly, Mrs. Jensen organizes frequent social events with friends and neighbors.

An active member of Bethania Lutheran Church, Mrs. Jensen continues to volunteer at the Thread by Thread clothing donation program at church.

Mrs. Jensen has three children: Bruce (JoAnne) of Caledonia; Camille (Ed) Guion of Wind Point; and Randy Jensen of Gilbert, Ariz. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

