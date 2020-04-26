Birthday: Jackel, 90th
0 comments

Birthday: Jackel, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Dolores Jackel of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday April 26 during a private party at home with her sons.

The former Dolores Niemiec was born on April 26, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Ernest Jackel on Sept. 13, 1952, in Racine. They were happily married for 63 years before he died on Nov. 26, 2015.

Mrs. Jackel currently spends her time taking care of her house and her 10-year-old beagle, KC. She enjoys going to Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, dining out, reading and watching old films on television.

Mrs. Jackel has three sons: Paul and Peter (the late Terri) of Racine, and the late Gregory Jackel. She has two grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Birthday: Glines, 90th

Mrs. Lois Glines of Algonquin, Ill., celebrated her 90th birthday during a family celebration at The Grand View Restaurant at Geneva Inn in La…

Birthdays

Birthday: Taleck, 100th

Delilah "Dolly" Sipher Taleck of Racine is joining the growing number of centenarians by celebrating her 100th birthday today. A celebration w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News