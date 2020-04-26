Birthday: Jackel, 90th

Mrs. Dolores Jackel of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday April 26 during a private party at home with her sons.
The former Dolores Niemiec was born on April 26, 1930, in Racine.
She was married to Ernest Jackel on Sept. 13, 1952, in Racine. They were happily married for 63 years before he died on Nov. 26, 2015.
Mrs. Jackel currently spends her time taking care of her house and her 10-year-old beagle, KC. She enjoys going to Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, dining out, reading and watching old films on television.
Mrs. Jackel has three sons: Paul and Peter (the late Terri) of Racine, and the late Gregory Jackel. She has two grandchildren.
