Birthday: Injasoulian, 90th
Mary Ann Injasoulian

Injasoulian

Mary Ann Injasoulian of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a small social distancing family dinner on her birthday at the home of her daughter.

The former Mary Ann Aykerian was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Racine.

She was employed by Webster Electric Co., Goldblatts, Don Hutson Chevrolet, Rainfair Inc. and United Mechanical. She retired from and Pick 'N Save in 2001.

Injasoulian is a very dedicated member of St. Mesrob Armenian Church, and has been a member of the choir and numerous organizations over the years. She loves to cook for her family and friends, especially Armenian food. She also enjoys shopping for bargains at area stores.

Injasoulian has four children: Garo (Kim), Rose Heller, Elizabeth Johnson and Tamara Becker, all of Racine. She has 11 grandchilden, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

