Birthday: Hirth, 90th

Mrs. Shirley Hirth

Hirth

Mrs. Shirley Hirth of Caledonia will celebrate her 90th birthday at home May 14 with her husband. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

The former Shirley Sorensen was born on May 14, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Ola Hirth on April 18, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Hirth was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. from June of 1948 to July of 1959.

She enjoyed bowling at Douglas Bowl and golfing with the Shoop Ladies. She is a 55-year member of the Sons of Norway and volunteered at the northside Racine Lutheran Thrift Shop. Mrs. Hirth loves watching the Milwaukee Brewers, knitting and sewing.

She enjoyed being a faithful fan of the Racine Belles girls baseball team, and vividly remembers all the Norwegian dances and polkas with her husband. She also liked keeping scrapbooks on her grandchildren's sports activities.

Mrs. Hirth has been a member of Grace Lutheran Church since she was 6 years old.

She has three children: James (Shelly), Darren and Kari (Mike) Farrington, all of Racine. Mrs. Hirth has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

