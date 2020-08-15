Birthday: Heinzel, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heinzel, 90th

Mrs. Mary E. Heinzel of Racine will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 22 with an outdoor celebration with family and friends near Lake Oaks Senior Apartments, 1916 Wisconsin Ave.

The former Mary E. McConnell was born in Burlington, Iowa on Aug. 19, 1930.

She married the late William Heinzel on Nov. 17, 1951 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Burlington, Iowa.

Mrs. Heinzel was a nurse at Mercy Hospital of Burlington Iowa and Mercy Hospital of Scott County in Arkansas until moving to Racine in 1998.

She volunteered her nursing skills to perform blood pressure checks for residents and helped prepare food at the Lake Oaks Senior Apartments. She also volunteered her time to help teen mothers.

Mrs. Heinzel is a member of St. Richard Catholic Church.

She has six children: John Heinzel of Germantown, Crispina Miceli of Denver, Colo., David Heinzel of Edina Minn., Math Heinzel of Madison, Moira Sage McConnell of Madison and Frank Heinzel of Denver, Colo. Mrs. Heinzel has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0