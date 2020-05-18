Birthday: Hebron, 90th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Ardine Hebron of Raymond will celebrate her 90th birthday May 28 at home with her family.

The former Ardine Haugen was born on May, 28, 1930, in Town Of Lake (formerly in Milwaukee County).

Ardine was married to Richard Hebron on July 30, 1949, at North Cape Lutheran Church in Franksville. They were married for 49 years before he died on Oct. 18, 1998.

On Aug. 5, 2005, Ardine was united in marriage to Howard Scott at Raymond United Church of Christ. He died on Oct. 29, 2016.

Mrs. Hebron has many fond memories of raising her family with her husband Richard on their dairy farm. She still has a passion for animals.

Through the years she has participated and volunteered for many things including clowning at Children's Hospital, activities at North Cape Lutheran Church, the Raymond Business Organization and her role as a Raymond 4-H food leader.

Mrs. Hebron has been a longtime member of North Cape Lutheran Church and still organizes the AGGIE All School breakfast get-togethers.

She enjoys spending time with her family and many friends.