Birthday: Harris, 90th
Birthday: Harris, 90th

Jean Harris

Harris

Mrs. Jean Marie L. Harris of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends Oct. 9 at Harbor Lite Yacht Club.

The former Jean Marie Borup was born on Oct. 12, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Robert F. Harris on Jan. 24, 1953, in Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He died on Feb. 5, 2009.

Mrs. Harris was employed by Meals on Wheels for 32 years, retiring in January of 2013.

She loves puzzles and word games; is an avid baker, past caterer and wedding cake maker; longtime member of the Eagles Club; and guardian for My Choice Family Care for 35 years.

Mrs. Harris was affiliated with Gethsemane Lutheran Church and Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

She has nine children: Tom (Mary), Jeff (Tracy), Julie Anderson and Bud, all of Racine; Connie Harris of Vallejo, Calif.; Sally (Harold) Wodicka of Elkhorn; Chris (Karoline) of Hillsboro; Tim (Heather) of Wonewoc; and the late Pam Harris. Mrs. Harris has 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

