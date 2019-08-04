{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Harmon of 6432 Wembly Lane, Mount Pleasant, celebrated his 90th birthday July 12 during a surprise party with his children and grandchildren at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Harmon was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in Whitewater.

He was married to Jean Longley on June 13, 1953, at First United Methodist Church in Waukesha.

Harmon started his career as a science teacher at McKinley Junior High School in 1954. He then worked at Park High School from 1955-1966. While there, he coached football, swimming and tennis.

His career continued with a move to Case High School where he taught from 1966-1988. Harmon was the chairman of the Science Department from 1968-1988 and the swimming coach until he retired. As the swimming coach, he started the "Learn to Swim" program during summers and taught hundreds of children to swim.

Harmon enjoys landscaping, woodworking and golfing. He also enjoys volunteering at Ascension All Saints Hospital for special events and for First United Methodist Church, where he was the chairman of the trustees for six years and continues to attend as a member of the church.

Harmon and his wife have three children: Kathy (Paul) Slesar of West Bend; Jim (Kris) of Columbus, Ind.; and Connie (Scott) Boehm of Racine. There are seven grandchildren.

