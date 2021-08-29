Birthday: Harmann, 90th

Harmann, 90th

Mrs. Rose Ella Harmann of Mount Pleasant will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

The former Rose Ella Mueller was born on Sept. 1, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Donald Harmann on Sept. 6, 1952, at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Sturtevant. He died on Dec. 9, 2011.

Mrs. Harmann graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950. She lived in Sturtevant for 30 years before she moved to Mount Pleasant.

She worked at Goodland School for 25 years before retiring on Dec. 31, 1993.

Mrs. Harmann is an active member of her lifetime affiliated church, St. Sebastian’s. She enjoys her card/game groups, going to lunch with her retired friends from Goodland School and watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks play ball. Above all, she loves to spend time with her family, especially Friday family night dinners.

She has five children: Cindy (Chuck) Comello and Scott (Gail) of Mount Pleasant; Jeff (Peggy) of Cookeville, Tenn.; and the late Patrick and Keith. Mrs. Harmann has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

