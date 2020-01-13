Birthday: Hansen, 90th

Mrs. Joyce Hansen of 3212 Wood Road celebrated her 90th birthday with family Jan. 12 at the home of her granddaughter in Sussex.

The former Joyce Wilke was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Sheboygan.

She was married to Robert Hansen on June 19, 1948, in Sheboygan.

Mrs. Hansen was employed by Ametek Lamb Electric and Three Sisters.

Her hobbies include bowling, golfing, ceramics and working puzzles. She also enjoys casino trips.

Mrs. Hansen is a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

She has two sons: David (Cherie) of Menomonee Falls and Steven (Jill) of Racine. Mrs. Hansen has four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

