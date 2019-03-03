Robert W. Hansen of 1422 Monroe Ave. celebrated his 95th birthday with his family during a trip to a casino.
Hansen was born on March 6, 1924, in Negaunee, Mich. He came to Racine in 1948.
He was married to Joyce J. Wilke on June 19, 1948, in Sheboygan.
Hansen served his country during World War II in North Africa and Italy.
He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years, retiring on Dec. 27, 1986.
Hansen enjoys reading, playing cards and going on casino trips.
He is a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
Hansen and his wife have two children: David (Cherie) of Menomonee Falls, and Steven (Jill) of Racine. There are four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
