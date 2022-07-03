Birthday: Hansen, 90th

Hansen, 90th

Mrs. Donna May Hansen of Racine is enjoying a month-long celebration for her 90th birthday with luncheons, dinners, surprise visitors and culminating in a family picnic on July 3.

The former Donna Hering was born on June 15, 1932, in Racine.

She was married to Bud Hansen on June 21, 1952, at Atonement Lutheran Church. He died in April of 2006.

Mrs. Hansen was a teacher’s aide at Schulte Elementary School. She also worked as a key punch operator at Twin Disc Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Co., and at K-mart for many years.

Mrs. Hansen has been very active at Atonement with the Hannah Circle, choir, funeral committee, etc.

She served as president of the 1951 Park High School reunion committee and is still a member after 71 years. “The Gang” has faithfully stayed together since high school all of these years.

Mrs. Hansen enjoyed many years with her husband and family at their cabin in upper Michigan.

One of her happiest moments was when she and her husband sang in their church choir alongside their four sons and three daughters-in-law.

Mrs. Hansen is the mother of four sons: Steven (Lisa) of Racine; Robert (Fran) of Kenosha; William (Sally) of Greensboro, N.C.; and the late Scott (Carolyn) Hansen. She has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

